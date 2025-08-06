AstraZeneca’s Anifrolumab Study: Real-world Insights into SLE Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a multicenter, non-interventional study titled Anifrolumab Real-world Treatment Outcomes in Polish Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The study aims to gather data on patient characteristics and clinical outcomes of anifrolumab treatment in routine clinical practice, highlighting its significance in understanding real-world applications for SLE management.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the drug Anifrolumab, a 300 mg concentrate for solution for infusion. It is intended to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of Anifrolumab in treating systemic lupus erythematosus.

Study Design: This is an observational cohort study with a prospective time perspective. It involves SLE patients receiving Anifrolumab under the National Drug Program in Poland, with data collected over approximately 30 months, including a 6-month baseline and a 24-month follow-up.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 28, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The latest update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

Market Implications: The update on this study could positively influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding the real-world applicability of its treatments. Investors may view this as a strategic move to strengthen AstraZeneca’s position in the autoimmune disease market, potentially impacting competitor dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

