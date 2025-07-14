AstraZeneca’s Anifrolumab Study: Promising Results for SLE Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent clinical study update from AstraZeneca, titled Long-Term Organ Damage: Anifrolumab Versus Real-World Standard of Care in Adult Patients With Active Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, aims to evaluate the long-term effects of anifrolumab in comparison to standard care in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). This study is significant as it seeks to provide evidence on the effectiveness of anifrolumab, a promising treatment for SLE, against real-world standard care.

The intervention being tested is anifrolumab, administered at a dose of 300 mg, in combination with standard care. Anifrolumab is designed to target and reduce the activity of the immune system in patients with SLE, potentially minimizing organ damage over time.

The study follows an observational cohort design with a retrospective time perspective. It involves two groups: patients from the TULIP trials receiving anifrolumab and those from the University of Toronto Lupus Clinic receiving standard care. The primary aim is to assess organ damage outcomes in these groups.

The study commenced on May 9, 2024, and was completed with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the timeline of the study’s progression and the availability of updated findings.

This update could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s position in the SLE treatment market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue