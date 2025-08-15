AstraZeneca’s Anifrolumab Pregnancy Study: A New Chapter in SLE Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AstraZeneca has announced a new clinical study titled ‘Anifrolumab Pregnancy Study,’ aimed at assessing the pregnancy-related safety of Anifrolumab in women with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). This non-interventional study seeks to evaluate congenital malformations and adverse pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to Anifrolumab compared to those receiving other standard treatments.

The study focuses on Anifrolumab, a treatment designed to manage SLE symptoms. It is not an intervention trial but rather an observational study to gather safety data during pregnancy.

The study is observational with a cohort model and retrospective time perspective. It involves two groups: those exposed to Anifrolumab and those who are not, allowing for a comparison of outcomes.

Key dates include an estimated start date of January 31, 2026, with the study first submitted in May 2025 and last updated in August 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and planning for future updates.

The update on this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance, as successful safety data could enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in comparison to competitors in the SLE treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue