AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

Michel Demaré, AstraZeneca’s Non-Executive Chair of the Board, has invested in the company by purchasing 2,000 ordinary shares at a price of £117.927465 each on September 13, 2024. This financial move demonstrates leadership’s confidence in the biopharmaceutical firm, which operates globally and has a significant impact on medical communities across 125 countries.

