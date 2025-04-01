AstraZeneca Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

AstraZeneca ( (GB:AZN) ) has provided an update.

AstraZeneca PLC has announced its issued share capital with voting rights as of March 31, 2025, totaling 1,550,623,487 ordinary shares. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

More about AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, UK. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in areas such as Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 9.07%

Average Trading Volume: 2,759,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £177B

