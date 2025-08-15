AstraZeneca and ModernaTX Complete Promising Phase 1 Cancer Study

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with ModernaTX, Inc., has completed a Phase 1 clinical study titled A Phase 1, Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose Escalation Study of mRNA-2752, a Lipid Nanoparticle Encapsulating mRNAs Encoding Human OX40L, IL-23, and IL-36γ, for Intratumoral Injection Alone and in Combination With Immune Checkpoint Blockade. The study aimed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of mRNA-2752, a novel therapeutic designed for patients with advanced malignancies, including solid tumors and lymphoma.

The intervention being tested is mRNA-2752, a biological solution for intratumoral injection, either alone or in combination with Durvalumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. This combination seeks to enhance the immune response against cancer cells.

The study followed a non-randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It included dose escalation, confirmation, and expansion phases to identify the maximum tolerated dose and assess its efficacy in specific patient subgroups.

The study began on November 27, 2018, and was last updated on August 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and completion of the study phases, providing a timeline for potential market entry.

The completion of this study could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by enhancing its oncology portfolio, potentially increasing investor confidence. The collaboration with ModernaTX also highlights a strategic partnership in the biotech industry, positioning both companies competitively in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

The study is completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

