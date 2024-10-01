Astral Resources NL Expands Market Presence

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced an application for the quotation of new securities, with a total of 221,052,632 ordinary fully paid shares set to be quoted on the ASX under the code AAR from October 1, 2024. This move signifies a substantial increase in the company’s publicly traded securities and is a significant event for shareholders and potential investors.

