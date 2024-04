Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has announced the issuance of 17 million unquoted options, with various expiry dates and exercise prices, on April 9, 2024. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX and were part of a transaction previously communicated to the market.

