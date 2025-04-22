Astra Exploration Boosts Treasury and Begins Drilling at La Manchuria

Astra Exploration Inc ( (TSE:ASTR) ) has issued an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has received C$1,025,000 from the early exercise of warrants, reflecting strong investor confidence, and has commenced drilling at its La Manchuria project in Argentina. The drilling aims to expand high-grade gold and silver deposits, potentially enhancing the company’s market position as precious metals regain prominence as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.

More about Astra Exploration Inc

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, focusing on high-quality projects in key mining regions of Latin America. The company has interests in several significant projects, including the La Manchuria gold-silver project in Argentina and the Pampa Paciencia and Cerro Bayo projects in Chile, which are located in geologically rich areas known for gold and silver deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 67.86%

Average Trading Volume: 71,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$18.02M

For a thorough assessment of ASTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue