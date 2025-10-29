Astra Exploration Begins Phase II Drilling at La Manchuria Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Astra Exploration Inc ( (TSE:ASTR) ) is now available.

Astra Exploration Inc. has commenced Phase II drilling at its La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Argentina’s Deseado Massif. This phase aims to explore further the extensive vein system identified in Phase I, with plans to drill 10,000 meters by early 2026. The project is fully funded, and initial findings suggest the potential for a significant high-grade gold-silver epithermal system, which could enhance Astra’s position in the precious metals industry.

Astra Exploration Inc. is a Vancouver-based precious metals exploration company focusing on high-quality projects in Latin America’s key mining jurisdictions. The company is advancing its La Manchuria gold-silver project in Argentina and owns the Pampa Paciencia and Cerro Bayo projects in Chile, which are located in geologically significant regions known for their gold and silver deposits.

