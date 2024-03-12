Astra Exploration Advances Chilean Mining Projects

Astra Exploration Inc (TSE:ASTR) has released an update.

Astra Exploration Inc. has announced an upcoming closure of its private placement financing by April 10, 2024, to fund exploration of its flagship Pampa Paciencia project in Northern Chile and bolster general working capital. Pampa Paciencia hosts a promising gold-silver system and a significant porphyry copper target, strategically located near major mines. The company’s exploration efforts have revealed extensive high-grade gold prospects across the project area.

For further insights into TSE:ASTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.