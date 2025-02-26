Aston Martin Reports 2024 Financial Results with Optimistic Outlook for 2025

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ( (GB:AML) ) has shared an update.

Aston Martin reported its preliminary financial results for 2024, highlighting a 6% increase in average selling price to £245k, driven by strong demand for personalized models and special editions. Despite a 9% decrease in wholesale volumes and a 3% drop in revenue, the company expects a significant improvement in financial performance in 2025, aiming for positive adjusted EBIT and free cash flow in the latter half of the year. The launch of new core models and the upcoming Valhalla hybrid supercar are key to Aston Martin’s strategy for sustainable growth and operational excellence.

More about Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a renowned British luxury automotive manufacturer known for its high-performance sports cars and grand tourers. The company focuses on producing exclusive, personalized vehicles, with a strong emphasis on innovation and design, catering to the ultra-luxury segment of the automotive market.

YTD Price Performance: 8.07%

Average Trading Volume: 1,994,042

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.08B

Learn more about AML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.