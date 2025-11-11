ASTI Holdings to Contest ASA’s Legal Counterclaims

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ASTI Holdings Limited ( (SG:575) ) has provided an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited has announced a significant development in its ongoing legal proceedings with ASA. ASA has filed a defense and counterclaim challenging the legitimacy of certain loan and management fee agreements, asserting they were shams and void. ASTI Holdings categorically rejects these claims and plans to contest them vigorously, emphasizing its commitment to protecting the interests of the company and its shareholders.

Current Market Cap: S$9.17M

