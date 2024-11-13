ASTI Holdings Reports Revenue Amid Financial Challenges

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited reports a third-quarter unaudited revenue of approximately S$8.2 million, but faces challenges with a net loss due to reduced orders and slower business recovery. The company is currently auditing its 2023 financial statements, which may impact future financials. ASTI is also preparing to engage with potential offerors post-audit completion.

