ASTI Holdings Granted Financial Reporting Extension

ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited has received approval from SGX RegCo for an extension of time to announce its FY2023 financial statements by 31 July 2024. The company has satisfied the conditions set by SGX RegCo, including immediate disclosure of any material information not yet announced and confirmation that the waiver does not violate any laws or regulations. Additionally, ASTI Holdings is planning to apply for an extension to hold its Annual General Meeting for FY2023.

