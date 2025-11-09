Aster DM Healthcare Announces Director Cessation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. ( (IN:ASTERDM) ) has shared an update.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. announced the cessation of Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam as a Non-Executive Independent Director, effective from the end of the day on November 9, 2025. His departure marks the completion of his first term, and he will no longer serve on the company’s Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, and Medical Excellence Committees. This change is part of the company’s compliance with the SEBI Listing Regulations, which may impact the company’s governance structure and committee dynamics.

More about Aster DM Healthcare Ltd.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical services and facilities across various regions. The company is known for its focus on delivering quality healthcare services and maintaining a strong presence in the healthcare market.

Average Trading Volume: 56,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 359.3B INR

See more data about ASTERDM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

