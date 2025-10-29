AST SpaceMobile Secures Major Deal with Saudi Telecom

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, AST SpaceMobile announced a ten-year commercial agreement with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to provide direct-to-device satellite mobile connectivity across Saudi Arabia and key regional markets. This partnership includes a $175 million prepayment by STC for future services and aims to deliver 5G and 4G LTE services directly to standard mobile phones, eliminating connectivity gaps without requiring specialized software or device updates. The collaboration will involve building three ground gateways and a Network Operations Center in Riyadh, with commercial services expected to launch in 2026, pending regulatory approvals. This initiative is set to enhance digital inclusion and economic development by expanding mobile coverage to underserved areas, reinforcing STC’s position as a leading digital enabler in the region.

Spark’s Take on ASTS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASTS is a Neutral.

AST SpaceMobile’s overall score reflects a company with promising strategic initiatives but facing significant financial and operational challenges. The financial performance is notably weak, characterized by negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical indicators suggest some upward momentum, but valuation metrics and regulatory hurdles present concerns. Despite these challenges, positive developments in strategic partnerships and a solid cash position offer potential upside.

More about AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is pioneering the development of the first and only space-based cellular broadband network designed to work directly with standard mobile devices. The company focuses on bridging connectivity gaps for both commercial and government applications, aiming to provide broadband access to billions of unconnected users worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 12,334,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.27B

