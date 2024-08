Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc has announced that its issued share capital now stands at 3,236,951,244 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. This new figure is the baseline for shareholders to determine if they need to disclose changes in their stake in the company as per the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The company also confirms that no shares are currently held in treasury.

