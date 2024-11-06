Associated British Foods Launches £500 Million Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has launched the first phase of a substantial £500 million share buyback program, starting with up to £250 million worth of shares to be repurchased by April 2025. The company has partnered with UBS AG London Branch to carry out the transactions, aiming to reduce its capital by canceling repurchased shares. This move is expected to be influenced by market conditions and trading volumes, providing a potential boost to shareholder value.

