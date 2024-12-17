Associated British Foods Executes Share Repurchase Plan

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) has provided an update.

Associated British Foods plc announced a repurchase of 453,807 of its ordinary shares on 17 December 2024, executing the transaction with UBS AG London Branch. This share buyback, part of a previously announced programme, involves purchasing shares at an average price of 2086.8083 pence, with the intention of cancelling the repurchased shares, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

More about Associated British Foods

YTD Price Performance: -7.40%

Average Trading Volume: 1,132,103

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £15.39B

Find detailed analytics on ABF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.