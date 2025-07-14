Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) has issued an update.

Associated British Foods plc announced the repurchase and cancellation of 3,140 of its ordinary shares from Barclays Capital Securities Limited as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s strategic financial management aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABF) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Associated British Foods stock, see the GB:ABF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABF is a Outperform.

Associated British Foods scores well due to its strong financial performance and valuation. The extensive share buyback program supports the stock’s attractiveness, despite technical indicators not showing any strong trends and challenges in the sugar segment. Overall, the stock maintains a favorable position with potential for stable growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ABF stock, click here.

More about Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates in the food processing and retail sectors, providing a diverse range of products including sugar, agriculture, ingredients, and grocery items. The company is also known for its retail division, Primark, which focuses on fashion retailing.

Average Trading Volume: 1,052,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.62B

For a thorough assessment of ABF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue