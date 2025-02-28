Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback

An announcement from Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) is now available.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 130,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1892.4128 pence per share as part of its share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and supporting the share price.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group with operations in 53 countries. The company is known for its sugar, agriculture, grocery, and ingredients businesses, as well as its retail division, Primark.

