Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback

Associated British Foods plc has actively executed its share repurchase program, buying back 446,280 of its ordinary shares for cancellation on June 27, 2024, with transaction prices ranging from GBp 2,443.0000 to GBp 2,485.0000 per share. This move is part of a strategy previously disclosed on November 9, 2023, and the repurchased shares were acquired through Barclays Capital Securities Limited on the London Stock Exchange and other trading venues.

