Associated British Foods Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) just unveiled an update.

Associated British Foods PLC announced that it has 721,479,077 ordinary shares admitted to trading, each carrying one vote at general meetings. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

More about Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group. The company operates in various sectors including grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients, and retail, with a market focus on delivering quality products and services across these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,151,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.79B

