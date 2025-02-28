Associated British Foods Announces Share Capital Details

The latest update is out from Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ).

Associated British Foods plc announced that it has 727,474,215 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote at general meetings, admitted to trading. This announcement, made in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, provides shareholders with the necessary information to determine their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company.

More about Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group. The company operates in various sectors including grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients, and retail, with a market focus on providing a wide range of products and services globally.

YTD Price Performance: -8.03%

Average Trading Volume: 1,368,770

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.59B

