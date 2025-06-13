Associated British Foods Announces Share Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) has issued an update.

Associated British Foods plc announced a share buyback, purchasing 123,170 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2029.5239. This transaction, conducted through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, is part of the company’s ongoing share repurchase program and aims to cancel the repurchased shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABF) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Associated British Foods stock, see the GB:ABF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABF is a Outperform.

Associated British Foods shows strong financial performance with consistent revenue growth and profitability, supported by a stable balance sheet and robust cash flows. The valuation is appealing with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly positive market position, and recent corporate actions like share buybacks underline management’s confidence in the company’s future.

More about Associated British Foods

Average Trading Volume: 1,181,027

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.51B

