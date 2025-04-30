AssetOwl Limited Announces Board Changes and Debt Reduction Efforts

AssetOwl Limited ( (AU:AO1) ) has issued an announcement.

AssetOwl Limited has announced significant changes in its board of directors, with the resignation of two non-executive directors and the appointment of Mr. Obi Mbakwe, who brings substantial experience from BlackRock. The company is actively working on reducing its debts and exploring opportunities to enhance shareholder value, supported by a loan facility from Pacific Equity Investors Inc. The board is reviewing the company’s assets and operations to identify potential growth avenues.

AssetOwl Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions for asset management. The company is involved in the development and deployment of software that aids in the efficient management of real estate assets, targeting both Australian and global markets.

Current Market Cap: A$1.95M

