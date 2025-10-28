Assetora Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow with Positive Operating Inflow

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ) has issued an announcement.

Assetora Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, highlighting a net cash inflow from operating activities of $84,000, supported by government grants and tax incentives totaling $501,000. Despite a positive operating cash flow, the company experienced a net cash outflow of $265,000 from financing activities due to significant borrowings repayment, resulting in an overall cash increase of $742,000 for the period.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

