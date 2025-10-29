Assetora Limited Reaffirms Commitment to Governance and Diversity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ) has provided an announcement.

Assetora Limited has issued a Corporate Governance Statement, highlighting its adherence to ASX recommendations. The company emphasizes its commitment to solid management foundations, diversity, and transparency in its governance practices. It has a board charter, conducts thorough checks before appointing directors, maintains written agreements with executives, and ensures the company secretary is accountable to the board. Assetora is also focused on promoting gender diversity, setting measurable objectives, and reviewing progress annually, although current gender representation on the board remains imbalanced.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

