Assetora Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:AOH) ) just unveiled an update.

Assetora Limited has announced the quotation of 927,176 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AOH. This move signifies the company’s efforts to enhance its market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its stakeholders by increasing the availability of its shares for trading.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.79M

