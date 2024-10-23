Asset Vision Co Ltd: Director Expands Shareholdings

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Lucas Murtagh, a director at Asset Vision Co Ltd, has increased his indirect holdings by 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares, now totaling 100,500,000 shares. This change was made in recognition of his contributions to the company, as approved at their Annual General Meeting. Such moves are closely watched by investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

