Asra Minerals Updates on General Meeting and Kookynie East Acquisition

Asra Minerals Limited ( (AU:ASR) ) has shared an update.

Asra Minerals Limited announced the outcomes of its recent General Meeting, stating that while several resolutions received favorable votes, they have been withdrawn for reassessment. Additionally, Asra has updated the terms of its acquisition of the Kookynie East Gold Project by arranging to pay the outstanding balance in ten monthly installments. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on long-term objectives and financial management, potentially strengthening its exploration and development activities in the region.

More about Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Minerals Limited is an exploration company focused on gold mining, primarily operating in the prolific Leonora gold region of Western Australia. The company holds a substantial land package of 936 square kilometers with significant exploration potential, including multiple historic gold mines and high-priority drill-ready targets.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.81M

