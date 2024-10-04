Asra Minerals Announces Director Resignation, Underscores Growth Potential

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Bishoy Habib from his role as Non-Executive Director, allowing him to pursue other business interests. The company acknowledged his valuable contributions and wished him success in future ventures. Additionally, Asra highlighted its strong position in the Leonora gold province with significant gold resources and multiple high-priority drilling targets, positioning itself as an attractive investment with potential for exploration success.

