Aspermont Limited Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Aspermont Limited ( (AU:ASP) ) has provided an update.
Aspermont Limited reported its quarterly cash flow for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash inflow from operating activities amounting to $331,000, driven by customer receipts of $4.1 million. However, there were significant outflows for staff costs and administration. In financing activities, Aspermont raised $2.5 million from equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $2.1 million. Overall, the company saw an increase in cash and cash equivalents by $525,000, indicating a stable financial position.
More about Aspermont Limited
Average Trading Volume: 3,000,000
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$23.27M
For a thorough assessment of ASP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.