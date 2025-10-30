Aspermont Limited Reports Positive Cash Flow for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aspermont Limited ( (AU:ASP) ) has provided an update.

Aspermont Limited reported its quarterly cash flow for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash inflow from operating activities amounting to $331,000, driven by customer receipts of $4.1 million. However, there were significant outflows for staff costs and administration. In financing activities, Aspermont raised $2.5 million from equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $2.1 million. Overall, the company saw an increase in cash and cash equivalents by $525,000, indicating a stable financial position.

More about Aspermont Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,000,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.27M

For a thorough assessment of ASP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue