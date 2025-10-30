Aspermont Limited Marks 37th Quarter of Growth with Strategic Data Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aspermont Limited ( (AU:ASP) ) has shared an update.

Aspermont Limited has reported its 37th consecutive quarter of growth in subscription revenue, reaching an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $11.2 million. The company has signed a significant enterprise data contract with Rio Tinto valued at over $550,000 and launched a new proprietary data platform, Mining-IQ.com. Additionally, Aspermont completed a $1.75 million institutional placement at a 40% premium to the prevailing share price, indicating strong investor confidence. The company’s focus on expanding its enterprise data offerings marks a pivotal moment in its growth strategy, particularly with the launch of Mining-IQ.com and a landmark AI partnership in the mining sector.

Aspermont Limited operates in the media industry, focusing on transforming its extensive media heritage into a subscription-first data and intelligence platform. The company is involved in providing data services and intelligence solutions, with a notable focus on the mining sector, as evidenced by its recent initiatives and partnerships.

