Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited has reported no substantial progress concerning the liquidation of its indirect subsidiary, Aspen Glove Sdn. Bhd., since their last announcement. Shareholders will be kept informed of any significant developments through SGXNET.

