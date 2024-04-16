Aspen Group Unveils Takeover Bid for Eureka Shares

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has made an unconditional off-market takeover bid for all shares of Eureka Group Holdings Limited, already securing a 35.73% interest. They’ve announced financial guidance for FY25, projecting earnings per share of 14.50 to 15.00 cents and a dividend per share of at least 9.50 cents. Aspen has also criticized Eureka’s target statement for deficiencies.

