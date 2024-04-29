ASM Launches Share Purchase Options Offer

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd has announced a non-renounceable entitlement offer, providing eligible shareholders with free-attaching options to purchase additional shares at a fixed price until October 2027. This offer, aimed at investors who understand the speculative nature of such options and have the financial capability to absorb potential losses, comes with the flexibility to sell on the ASX, although market liquidity is not guaranteed. Interested parties are encouraged to consult the prospectus available on the company’s website for further details.

For further insights into AU:ASM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.