ASM Launches Share Offer After Placement Success

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (AU:ASM) has released an update.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM) has announced an entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately A$5.2 million, following a successful A$15 million institutional placement. Eligible shareholders have the chance to acquire additional shares at a set price, with a corresponding option attached to each new share. The offer has garnered strong support with pre-commitments from key shareholders and directors, including a significant A$1.4 million from the company’s Chair.

For further insights into AU:ASM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.