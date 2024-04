ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SG:A04) has released an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has increased its issued ordinary shares from 665,327,041 to 674,912,441 following the exercise of 9,585,400 warrants, each at S$0.06, on April 16, 2024. These new shares will be listed and start trading on the SGX-ST on April 18, 2024. Additionally, there remain 523,996,813 outstanding warrants set to expire on July 23, 2024.

