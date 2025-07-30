ASK Automotive to Engage with Investors at Singapore Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ASK Automotive Limited ( (IN:ASKAUTOLTD) ) has provided an update.

ASK Automotive Limited has announced its participation in the 20 India Conference titled ‘India – Reformed, Resilient, Resurgent,’ organized by Nuvama Institutional Equities. The event will take place on August 6 and 7, 2025, at The Fullerton in Singapore, where the company’s management will meet with analysts and institutional investors. The meetings will focus on publicly available information, ensuring no unpublished price-sensitive information is disclosed.

More about ASK Automotive Limited

Average Trading Volume: 19,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 98.68B INR

