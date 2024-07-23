ASICS Sets Share Price for Major Secondary Offering

Asics (JP:7936) has released an update.

ASICS Corporation has announced the specific details of its secondary offering of shares, which involves the sale of over 73 million shares at a set price of 2,442.5 yen per share, totaling approximately 180.5 billion yen. The offering includes both a Japanese Secondary Offering and an International Secondary Offering, with shares being sold by various banks, insurance companies, and other corporate entities.

