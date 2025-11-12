ASICS Revises 2025 Forecast with Record High Expectations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Asics ( (JP:7936) ).

ASICS Corporation has revised its consolidated business results forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, indicating a positive outlook with expected record high net sales and profits. The company anticipates strong growth in its SportStyle and Onitsuka Tiger categories, particularly in Japan and Europe, driven by improved gross margins. This revision suggests a robust performance that could enhance ASICS’s market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7936) stock is a Buy with a Yen4319.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asics stock, see the JP:7936 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asics

ASICS Corporation is a prominent player in the sportswear industry, known for its high-quality athletic footwear and apparel. The company focuses on innovative designs and performance-enhancing products, catering to both professional athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts. Its market presence is strong in regions such as Japan and Europe, with a growing emphasis on the SportStyle and Onitsuka Tiger categories.

Average Trading Volume: 4,178,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2594.1B

See more data about 7936 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue