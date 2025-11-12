ASICS Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Asics ( (JP:7936) ) just unveiled an update.

ASICS Corporation reported strong financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with a significant increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. The company’s robust performance is attributed to strategic initiatives and market expansion, positioning ASICS favorably in the competitive sportswear industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7936) stock is a Buy with a Yen4319.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Asics stock, see the JP:7936 Stock Forecast page.

More about Asics

ASICS Corporation is a prominent player in the sportswear industry, primarily focusing on the production of athletic footwear and apparel. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative designs and commitment to performance enhancement.

Average Trading Volume: 4,178,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2594.1B

See more insights into 7936 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue