ASICS Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Plan

The latest announcement is out from Asics ( (JP:7936) ).

ASICS Corporation has announced a decision to repurchase up to 10 million of its own shares, representing 1.40% of the total issued shares, as part of its capital optimization and shareholder return strategies. This move is aligned with the company’s Mid-Term Management Plan 2026, reflecting its commitment to returning profits to shareholders and its positive outlook on future profit growth and operating cash flow expansion.

ASICS Corporation is a leading company in the sportswear industry, primarily known for its athletic footwear and apparel. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering innovative products to enhance athletic performance.

Average Trading Volume: 4,178,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2594.1B

