ASICS Corporation has concluded their treasury share repurchase program, acquiring a total of 3,693,900 shares for JPY 10,112,796,950 between September 1 and September 20, 2024. This buyback was executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as per the Board of Directors’ resolution from August 13, 2024, which initially authorized the repurchase of up to 10,000,000 shares.

