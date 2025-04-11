Asiatic Group Faces Legal Dispute in Cambodia

An announcement from Asiatic Group (Holdings) Ltd. ( (SG:5CR) ) is now available.

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited announced that its Managing Director, Mr. Tan Boon Kheng, is involved in a legal dispute with Royal Group Phnom Penh SEZ Plc, a joint venture partner. The Supreme Court in Cambodia is expected to deliver a judgment on the case concerning an alleged special breach of trust by Mr. Tan on 18 April 2025, which could impact the company’s operations and stakeholder relations.

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore. It operates within the industry of joint ventures, with a focus on partnerships such as with Royal Group Phnom Penh SEZ Plc in Cambodia.

