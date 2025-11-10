Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, AsiaStrategy announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, with Jason Fang, CEO of Sora Ventures, becoming the largest shareholder. This shift occurred after an agreement dated November 7, 2025, which altered the ownership distribution of Pride River Limited, AsiaStrategy’s major shareholder. Despite this change, AsiaStrategy’s management, operations, and strategic direction remain unchanged, as the company continues to focus on cross-border institutional strategy and digital innovation in Asia. Additionally, AsiaStrategy is exploring synergies between its luxury watch and Bitcoin businesses by purchasing Bitcoin gift cards for its VIP watch customers.

AsiaStrategy, listed on Nasdaq as SORA, is a Hong Kong-based leader in institutional digital asset strategy, pioneering Bitcoin treasury strategies throughout Asia. Founded in 2001, the company initially specialized in trading and distributing luxury watches. In May 2025, it rebranded to focus on digital assets and blockchain innovation, positioning itself at the forefront of institutional Bitcoin treasury management in the region.

