Asiaray Media Group Anticipates Return to Profitability in 2024

Asiaray Media Group Ltd. ( (HK:1993) ) has shared an update.

Asiaray Media Group Limited announced a positive profit alert, expecting to record a net profit of approximately RMB10 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB10 million in the previous year. This improvement is attributed to terminating underperforming projects, reducing license fees in certain projects, and implementing overall cost control strategies.

More about Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

Asiaray Media Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the media industry. It focuses on advertising services and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -25.77%

Average Trading Volume: 37,975

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$392.1M

