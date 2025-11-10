Asian Citrus Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Asian Citrus Holdings ( (HK:0073) ).

Asian Citrus Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a further delay in the dispatch of a circular related to the New Framework Agreement and Proposed Annual Caps. The circular, which includes recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and Independent Financial Adviser, was initially expected to be sent out by 7 November 2025, but will now be postponed to on or before 21 November 2025. This delay is due to the additional time required to prepare and finalize the necessary information.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0073) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Asian Citrus Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -26.32%

Average Trading Volume: 13,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$27.12M

